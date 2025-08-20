First group of Pakistan's T20 squad arrives in Dubai for pre-series camp

First group of Pakistan's T20I squad, led by captain Salman Ali Agha (Left), has arrived in Dubai to participate in the pre-series training camp ahead of the upcoming Tri-Nation Series and the Asia Cup 2025, starting August 20, 2025. – PCB

DUBAI: The first group of Pakistan’s T20 squad has arrived in Dubai, with the team set to travel in four separate groups to take part in a pre-series training camp ahead of the upcoming Tri-Nation Series and the 2025 Asia Cup.

The national side will begin its training at the ICC Academy on August 21, with the camp running until August 27. The sessions are aimed at preparing the team for back-to-back international assignments in the UAE.

The Tri-Nation Series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE, will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Afghanistan at 7:00 PM local time. Each team will play the others twice, with the top two qualifying for the final on September 7.

Following the series, Pakistan will turn its focus to the 2025 Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Eight teams, divided into two groups, will compete for the coveted trophy.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside India, UAE, and Oman. Group B comprises Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The men in green will launch their Asia Cup campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the highly anticipated clash against India on September 14.

Their final group-stage match will be against hosts UAE on September 17.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.