Pakistan Shaheens outclass Adelaide Strikers in Top End T20 clash

Pakistan Shaheens players celebrate during the Top End T20 Series match against Perth Scorchers at the TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia on August 16, 2025. - Top End T20

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens, powered by a scintillating century from Maaz Sadaqat and a dominant all-round bowling display, crushed Adelaide Strikers by 107 runs in their fifth match of the ongoing Top End T20 Series at the DXC Arena on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 203-run target, the Strikers folded for just 95 in 16.1 overs, as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. Their collapse began early when opener Josh Kann was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Shahid Aziz.

The Strikers slipped to 37-3 inside the powerplay, with Mubasir Khan removing Ryan King (1) and Mackenzie Harvey (27).

From there, Pakistan’s spinners tightened their grip. Mehran Mumtaz dismissed Harry Nielsen (12), while Faisal Akram bowled Alex Ross (6), reducing the Strikers to 49-5.

The collapse deepened when Tom O'Connell was run out following a sharp throw from Mehran, with Ghazi Ghori completing the dismissal.

Faisal struck again in the same over, removing Jerssis Wadia for a duck. Mehran then accounted for Harry Manenti (7), before Mubasir returned to claim his third wicket, dismissing Tim Oakley (11).

The innings ended when Maaz Sadaqat, already the batting hero, claimed his first wicket by dismissing Hanno Jacobs (19), sealing a crushing win.

For Shaheens, Mubasir Khan starred with 3-19 in three overs, while Faisal Akram and Mehran Mumtaz picked up two wickets apiece. Shahid Aziz and Maaz Sadaqat also chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, batting first, the Shaheens were propelled by a blistering opening stand of 149 runs between Yasir Khan and Maaz Sadaqat.

Yasir played a fluent knock of 51 off 35 balls, hitting five fours and a six, before falling to Jerssis Wadia in the 15th over.

Sadaqat carried on in style, registering a magnificent 104 off 59 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

He was eventually dismissed by Tom O’Connell after a 32-run stand with Abdul Samad, leaving Shaheens at 181-2 in the 18th over. Samad added a quick 25 off 18 balls, while skipper Irfan Khan Niazi (5) fell cheaply.

The Shaheens suffered a mini-collapse in the final over, losing three wickets, including Samad and debutant Mohammad Faiq Shahid Aziz, but still managed to post a commanding total.