Tottenham confident of completing deal for Palace's Eberechi Eze: report

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (centre) in action with Chelsea's Reece James (left) at Stamford Bridge in London on August 17, 2025. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur are optimistic of finalising a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze in a deal worth at least £60 million ($81m), international media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Spurs were considering entering the race for Eze last week, with the midfielder having two years left on his current contract at Selhurst Park.

Eze’s £68m release clause expired earlier this month, and with their interest intensifying, Tottenham are now aiming for a slightly lower fee.

Arsenal were also interested in Eze for some time, but they were worried about Ethan Nwaneri, who was entering the final year of his contract without putting pen to paper. However, the teenager later signed a new five-year deal.

Arteta's side have therefore shifted their focus towards selling before going for Eze as they have spent around £200m this summer.

Meanwhile, their decision to sort out Leandro Trossard's issues, without a contract extension, suggests they are no longer interested in Palace’s midfielder.

Keeping the situation in mind, Spurs have stepped up to take the advantage and are now the front-runners to sign Eze.

Spurs have reportedly submitted an initial offer of £55m plus £5m in add-ons, but no deal has been finalised yet; however, talks are in progress between the clubs.

Reports also said that Eze is also willing to join Tottenham, which will play in the Champions League this season following their Europa League triumph in May.

Eze was part of Palace’s Saturday's 0-0 draw at Chelsea and played for 84 minutes with a goal on a free-kick that was ruled out by VAR in the first half.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, after the game, said that the club is aware that Eze’s clause is gone, and it is up to the club now, so we will wait and see what happens.

"He will come in tomorrow [Monday] to Crystal Palace's training ground, and have recovery," Glasner said.

"We will ensure a Tuesday off and we will meet Wednesday, and I expect him being back and playing for us against Fredrikstad.

"I'm quite calm, but I also know, we have two weeks to go, and I know Ebs' clause is gone, so it's the club's decision, and we will see what happens."