All except Babar Azam are inconsistent so why target just me: Fakhar Zaman

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has accused his critics of singling him out, and defended his personal batting record, saying that except for Babar Azam no other player in the national team performs consistently.

During an online interview posted on Lahore Qalandars' YouTube channel, Zaman was asked to explain his inconsistent displays for Pakistan over the past few years.

Zaman, who had last year admitted that his batting technique had flaws he was trying to iron out, on this occasion did not play on the back foot.

"Show me one player in Pakistan team except for Babar Azam, who regularly scores in every game,” he said.

The left-hander said that the type of game he plays is high-risk by nature and can pay off at times and doesn't on other occasions.

“I play T20s which is already a high-risk game. As an opener, you expect me to play at a higher strike rate, so I try to play my shots and when you play too many shots, you can get out.

"However, I am trying my best to correct the flaws in my batting, so I can counter the plans that other teams have prepared for me."



