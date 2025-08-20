Pakistan Shaheens tweak playing XI for Top End T20 clash vs Adelaide Strikers

Pakistan Shaheens players celebrate after pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. (Right) takes a wicket during their Top End T20 Series match against Chicago Kingsmen at the DXC Arena in Darwin, Australia, on August 19, 2025. – Top End T20

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens made two changes to their playing XI for their fifth match of the ongoing Top End T20 Series against Adelaide Strikers at the DXC Arena on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori and spinner Mehran Mumtaz have been drafted into the side, replacing Khawaja Nafay and pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr.

With two wins from four games, the Shaheens sit third on the points table with four points and a net run rate of 0.832.

In their previous outing, the Chicago Kingsmen continued their dominance in the competition with a thumping 69-run victory over Pakistan.

Batting first, the Kingsmen posted a formidable 206-5 in 20 overs, courtesy of a 102-run stand between Milind Kumar and Tajinder Dhillon.

Milind smashed a blistering 74 off 37 deliveries, featuring eight fours and three sixes, while Dhillon added 58 from 37 balls. Opener Shayan Jahangir chipped in with 30, but the rest of the order failed to contribute significantly.

For the Shaheens, Mohammad Wasim Jr returned figures of 2-57, while Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz picked up a wicket each.

Chasing 207, the Shaheens faltered under pressure and could only manage 137-8. Yasir Khan top-scored with 38 off 32 balls, while skipper Irfan Khan and Shahid Aziz added 24 runs each.

Wasim Jr (16*) and Ubaid Shah (13*) provided some late resistance, but regular breakthroughs sealed Pakistan’s defeat.

Pakistan Shaheens playing XI vs Adelaide Strikers: Yasir Khan, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Irfan Khan Niazi (C), Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Mehran Mumtaz, Faisal Akram.