Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed make gains in ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI: Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha and spinner Abrar Ahmed have made notable progress in the latest ICC ODI rankings following updates after the first ODI between South Africa and Australia, which the Proteas won.

Agha climbed three places to secure the 40th spot with 550 rating points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s star batter reclaimed the second position after briefly losing it to India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who has now slipped out of the top rankings.

Pakistan’s ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan fell five spots to 27th, while opener Fakhar Zaman dropped one place to 28th with 592 and 584 points, respectively.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, currently playing for Yorkshire in the ongoing One-Day Cup and not part of Pakistan’s current ODI squad, slipped three places to 42nd.

Rising batter Saim Ayub endured the biggest drop, sliding 12 spots to 60th with 503 points.

Among international players, India’s Shubman Gill continues to dominate as the No.1 ODI batter, with New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell holding third place.

In the bowling rankings, Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi fell two places to 15th, while Haris Rauf dropped three spots to 31st.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed, however, made a significant leap of 18 places to 43rd with 502 points.

Naseem Shah slipped three places to 51st, while Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim Jr. also dropped three places each to 78th and 87th, respectively.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who claimed a five-wicket haul against Australia in the ODI series opener, jumped two spots to become the new No.1 ODI bowler, pushing Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana to second and India’s Kuldeep Yadav to third.