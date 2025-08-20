Liverpool's Salah makes history with third PFA Player of the Year award

An undated picture of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. — Liverpool

MANCHESTER: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has become the first player in history to win the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award for a third time, after being honoured on Tuesday.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, the Egyptian forward has consistently delivered at the highest level, but his 2024–25 campaign stands out as one of the finest of his career.

Salah finished the season as the Premier League’s top scorer with 29 goals and also provided 18 assists.

His brilliance was pivotal in helping Liverpool secure the league title, finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal.

The 33-year-old forward also claimed the Premier League Player of the Season, the Golden Boot for most goals, and the Playmaker award for most assists — becoming the first player ever to win all three accolades in a single campaign.

Salah, who previously won the PFA award in 2018 and 2022, topped a strong shortlist that featured Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, and Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers was named Young Player of the Year after scoring eight league goals and producing a stunning hat-trick against Celtic in the Champions League.

In the women’s category, Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey won Player of the Year after a stellar debut season, while Canadian forward Olivia Smith — Liverpool’s top scorer last year with nine goals — earned the Young Player of the Year award before completing a record £1 million move to Arsenal.

Liverpool’s dominance was further underlined with four of their players, including Salah, named in the Premier League Team of the Year.