Madrid’s boss Alonso praises new signings after LaLiga opener

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso during match against Osasuna in LaLiga on August 19, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso praised his new signings following the club’s 1-0 victory over Osasuna in their LaLiga opener on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe’s 51st-minute penalty secured the win for the hosts.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras all started the match, while new midfielder Franco Mastantuono came on as a substitute.

Alonso highlighted the new players’ quick adaptation and energy, noting their smooth integration with the existing squad.

"I didn't feel that the shirt or the Bernabeu weighed them down," Alonso told reporters of the new arrivals.

"The four of them performed well, maybe not spectacularly. But they were solid, they didn't make any mistakes, they weren't nervous and they were well integrated into the team.

"Those who started and Mastantuono, who came on in the second half, brought energy. This mix has been good with those who were already there ... As a first take, I can take a lot of positives from it."

Alonso also stressed that one match should not be overanalysed, underlining the importance of focusing on the season ahead.

He reaffirmed his trust in forward Rodrygo, saying he will not judge the player based on a single performance.

"Today it's just one game, we can leave the rest behind," he added.

"What counts is this season and of course I'm counting on Rodrygo. It's just one game, we shouldn't read too far into the future."