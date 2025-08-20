UAE coach Lalchand vows to 'upset' cricket heavyweights in Asia Cup

The UAE cricket team celebrates after winning the T20I series against Bangladesh by clinching the third match in Sharjah on May 21, 2023. – Emirates Cricket Board

DUBAI: The UAE cricket team is entering a crucial phase as it prepares for the Asia Cup, with head coach Lalchand Rajput determined to turn recent confidence into results.

After impressive wins against Test-playing nations, including Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the team believes it can compete with the tournament’s top sides.

“The crucial phase is beginning for the UAE team,” Rajput said. “Beating Test-playing countries, especially Bangladesh, has given us a lot of confidence. It’s not overconfidence — it’s about believing we can compete and win against anyone.”

The upcoming tri-nation series against Pakistan and Afghanistan is being viewed as an important stepping stone. Rajput stressed that giving players exposure in high-pressure matches allows them to test their skills at the highest level.

“Playing these top-ranked teams provides a big platform. It’s a chance for our players to understand themselves and build momentum heading into the Asia Cup,” he said.

Drawn in a challenging Asia Cup group alongside India, Pakistan, and Oman, Rajput believes anything is possible in T20 cricket.

“You never know — anything can happen. We can upset any team,” he added.

To turn that confidence into results, the UAE team is placing a strong emphasis on fitness. Evening training sessions help players cope with the summer heat, while technical skills, fitness, and fielding are being sharpened.

“Playing against stronger teams requires players to be mentally strong and physically fit,” Rajput explained.

Fitness tests, including the mandatory yo-yo test, remain a critical part of selection. Injured players, such as Jawad, will only be considered once fully fit, reflecting the team’s professional approach.

“Fitness is very important. Players’ improvement and form are essential — they cannot remain stagnant. We want to keep building momentum,” he added.

The UAE’s preparation strategy combines technical skill, physical conditioning, and mental toughness to create a team capable of challenging the region’s best.

Rajput is optimistic that this mix of confidence and discipline will make the UAE a competitive force in the Asia Cup.

“If you can beat a team like Bangladesh, why not aim for bigger upsets? Our players are excited and ready to take on that challenge,” he said.