Alejandro Kirk, Springer lead Blue Jays to victory over Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk gets congratulated after hitting a two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre on Aug 15, 2025. — Reuters

PITTSBURGH: Alejandro Kirk led the charge with a home run, three hits, and three RBIs to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays' offense started quickly against Pirates starter Mitch Keller. George Springer was hit by a pitch, and Keller issued two walks to load the bases in the first inning.

Kirk drove in the game's first run with a single, and Nathan Lukes followed with a two-run single to give Toronto an early 3-0 advantage.

Springer provided a solo surge in the second inning, launching his 20th home run of the season. He added a two-run shot later in the game to stretch the lead to 5-0.

Keller (9-9) labored through just 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and three walks.

The game was put further out of reach in the sixth inning when Kirk hit a towering two-run homer off reliever Colin Holderman, giving Toronto a commanding 7-1 advantage.

On the mound, Blue Jays starter José Berríos (9-8) was steady and efficient, scattering four hits and three walks while allowing just one run over 6 2/3 strong innings to earn the win.

Pittsburgh attempted a late rally with runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but closer Jordan Romano shut the door with a flawless ninth inning.

The victory snaps a two-game skid for the Blue Jays. The rubber game of the three-game series is set for Wednesday, with Chris Bassitt scheduled to pitch for Toronto. The Pirates are expected to counter with Johan Oviedo.