Gleyber Torres’ walk-off walk lifts Tigers past Astros

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres tries to turn a double play over Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) in the first inning at Comerica Park on Aug 19, 2025. — Reuters

DETROIT: Gleyber Torres drew a walk with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros at Comerica Park on Tuesday.

The win extended the Astros’ scoring drought and capped a tense pitchers’ duel in Detroit.

Torres worked a full count against reliever Kaleb Ort, after Detroit had already issued two walks in the inning, including one intentional. Wenceel Perez, the automatic runner, crossed the plate with the game’s only run.

The decisive moment followed a night dominated by pitching.

Detroit ace Tarik Skubal struck out 10 and allowed only three hits over seven scoreless innings, while Houston’s Hunter Brown limited the Tigers to five hits and struck out six across six innings.

Will Vest earned the win by tossing two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while stranding Houston’s runner in the 10th.

Houston’s offensive struggles continued, as the Astros were shut out for the fourth time in five games, extending their scoreless streak to 28 innings.

Their best scoring chance came in the fourth, when Yainer Diaz attempted to score on Ramon Urias’ double but was thrown out at home after a replay review confirmed the call.

Detroit also missed earlier opportunities, stranding Zach McKinstry at third following his leadoff triple in the fifth and leaving runners on the corners in the third.

In the end, Torres’ walk in extra innings snapped the deadlock and handed Houston another frustrating loss.

The Tigers will send right-hander Charlie Morton to the mound against Houston’s left-hander Framber Valdez on Wednesday.