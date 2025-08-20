'Game must go on,' says Wasim Akram ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Wasim Akram walks across the field after the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval on June 20, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AFP

KARACHI: Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has said that whether or not India faces Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, cricket must continue.

Speaking on the Stick With Cricket Podcast, Akram addressed the controversy surrounding the tournament schedule.

“Asia Cup schedule is out, there is backlash. But we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don’t play. The game must go on,” Akram said.

The former captain also expressed hope for the revival of bilateral cricket between the two arch-rivals.

“I hope to see a Test series between India and Pakistan in my lifetime,” he said.

“Politics apart, I am not a politician. They are patriotic about their country, we are patriotic about ours. Let’s not go below the belt. Talk about the triumphs of your country; the same goes for Pakistan and the same goes for India. It is easier said than done.”

The Asia Cup will be staged in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28, featuring eight teams divided into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Dubai will host 11 matches, while Abu Dhabi will stage eight. The competition begins on September 9 with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

India will open their campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14.

Their final group-stage match against Oman will be played on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

The Super Four stage is scheduled from September 20 to 26, with the final set for September 28 in Dubai.