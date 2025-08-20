Pakistan to hold training camp in Dubai ahead of tri-series, Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during the third T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill on August 3, 2025. – AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Team will arrive in Dubai today to begin their pre-tournament training camp, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

The national squad will participate in the camp ahead of the upcoming Tri-Nation Series and the 2025 Asia Cup.

The squad will travel to Dubai in four separate groups and will begin their first training session at the ICC Academy on August 21. The camp is scheduled to conclude on August 27.

The Tri-Nation Series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE, will take place from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Afghanistan at 7:00 PM local time. Each team will face the others twice, with the top two teams advancing to the final on September 7.

The 2025 Asia Cup will begin on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Eight teams, divided into two groups, will compete for the prestigious title.

Pakistan and India are in Group A alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The men in green will start their Asia Cup campaign against Oman on September 12, face arch-rivals India on September 14, and play their final group-stage match against hosts UAE on September 17.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Training Schedule & Media Opportunities (local time):