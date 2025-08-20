Alexander Isak accuses Newcastle of breaking promises

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Alexander Isak has accused Newcastle United of misleading supporters and breaking promises in a social media statement on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Swedish striker is linked with Liverpool and wants to join the Reds before the transfer deadline closes on September 1.

The 25-year-old forward has now confirmed that he wants to leave the club and had informed Newcastle of his desire a long time ago.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue," he wrote on Instagram stories.

"Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Newcastle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to media reports, Isak, for whom Liverpool offered a deal worth £110m plus add-ons, earlier this month, was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024/25 season.

However, he chose not to attend the ceremony, keeping the situation in mind.

Alexander Isak further added that he has been quiet for a long time, and his silence has allowed people to perpetuate their version of events.

He said that the club has known his position for a long time.

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. This silence has allowed people to perpetuate their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors," he added.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. Acting as if these issues have only just emerged is misleading."

Isak was absent from Newcastle's goalless draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, and Eddie Howe's side are next set to face defending champions Liverpool on Monday.