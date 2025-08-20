Owen Caissie homers as Cubs beat Brewers

Chicago have won won its third game in four tries

By Reuters
August 20, 2025
Chicago Cubs players celebrate team's win against the Milwaukee Brewers in baseball game one of the doubleheader at Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 19, 2025. — Reuters

Rookie Owen Caissie hit his first major league home run and drove in three runs in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, helping the Chicago Cubs post a 6-4 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

With Milwaukee trailing by two runs in the ninth, Sal Frelick worked a one-out walk before Caleb Durbin singled against Cubs closer Daniel Palencia. William Contreras then grounded into a game-ending double play, as Palencia picked up his 17th save of the season.

Matthew Boyd (12-6) threw five and one-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits, while striking out three and walking three for Chicago, which won its third game in four tries.

Chad Patrick (3-8) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits in five innings, striking out four and walking two for the Brewers, who have dropped two of three since their franchise single-season record 14-game winning streak. Frelick went two-for-four with two RBIs for Milwaukee, which holds an eight-game advantage over the Cubs atop the National League Central.

After Ian Happ doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch in the first inning, Seiya Suzuki walked before Happ was tagged out at home on Pete Crow-Armstrong's grounder to third base. 

Following Milwaukee first baseman Andrew Vaughn's throwing error, Caissie, who entered the game one-for-eight since making his major league debut last Thursday, drove in a pair of runs on a single to right.

Suzuki walked, and Crow-Armstrong doubled with one out in the third, before Willi Castro belted a three-run homer, his 11th of the season and first since being traded from Minnesota, to give the Cubs a 5-0 lead.

The Brewers got a run back in the fourth on Christian Yelich's 26th homer of the year. Frelick pulled Milwaukee within three with a run-scoring single in the top of the fifth.

After Vaughn began the sixth with a double, Brice Turang drove him in with a one-out single, chasing Boyd from the game. Reliever Brad Keller entered, striking out Blake Perkins, then walking Joey Ortiz and allowing Frelick's RBI single, cutting the Brewers' deficit to 5-4.

Shelby Miller replaced Patrick in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Caissie's one-out home run to left-centre field.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Baseball