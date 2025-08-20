Real Madrid start La Liga campaign with hard-fought win over Osasuna

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (right) celebrates scoring their first goal with Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on August 19, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid kicked off their La Liga campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Osasuna on Tuesday, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty, giving Xabi Alonso a winning start in his first league match in charge of the hosts.

Osasuna's defence dominated Xabi Alonso’s side in the first half, but Mbappe scored on a penalty in the 51st minute to give Real the lead; however, the home team struggled to increase their advantage.

Osasuna’s Abel Bretones was sent off in added time following a foul off the ball on Gonzalo Garcia as Los Blancos got their league campaign off to a winning start.

Alonso's side, which was knocked out of the Club World Cup by Paris St Germain in the semi, beating them by 4-0, completely dominated against a visiting side content to sit back and perhaps come away with a draw, which they almost managed.

Madrid dominated the first half by enjoying most of the possession with lots of slick passing, but they failed to register a goal, as the only perfect chance was missed by Eder Militao, when his powerful strike forced Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera into a decent save.

All of Osasuna's defensive work was undone shortly after the break when a foul by Juan Cruz on Mbappe was punished with a penalty.

Alonso gave a chance to the club's new signings, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras in his back four in his opening game of the season. He followed that by sending 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono for his Real debut.

Kylian Mbappe reflected on the victory, admitting that the team did not play well in the first half, but the victory was important to start the season.

"In the first half we didn't have space and then in the second half we scored early. We had more chances and we had more control, we expected to score the second but it didn't come,” Mbappe said.

"It was important for us to start with a win at home, we knew it was going to be difficult.

"Osasuna had a clear plan to wait for us and they had Budimir. We are happy with the victory and we are going for more."

As Madrid’s arch rivals, Barcelona, started the league with a brilliant 3-0 victory over Mallorca on Saturday, the win was a must for Alonso, who had won the game without the injured Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick, as well as the suspended Antonio Rüdiger.