MLB suspends Mariners Victor Robles for conduct in Triple-A game

An undated photo of Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles. — Instagram/vrobles16

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has been suspended by Major League Baseball (MLB) for 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount on Tuesday due to a bat-throwing incident during a game on Sunday while on rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

The suspension will take effect on the first day Robles joins an MLB active roster. However, since he has decided to appeal against the punishment, the penalty will remain on hold until the process is complete, MLB announced.

Robles, who missed the action due to a dislocated left shoulder since April, managed to foul away a high inside delivery from Las Vegas starter Joey Estes in the top of the third inning of the Pacific Coast League game.

Victor Robles threw his bat in the direction of Estes in frustration after being hit by a pitch and began walking toward the mound. Home plate umpire Joe McCarth immediately interfered and ejected him, and had to be restrained by teammates.

Robles further expressed his anger by throwing a box of snacks toward the field before heading into the clubhouse. It is pertinent to mention that he had already been hit by pitches three times during the series at Las Vegas.

He later apologised on Instagram for letting his emotions get the best of him.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging," Robles said.

"Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I've been doing my best to hold it together. That's not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I'm coming from.

"Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I'm not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor."

During his spell with the Mariners, Robles was struck by Athletics pitchers twice, one of them coming against Estes, in a road game Sept. 5, 2024. The Athletics pitchers have also done the same with Robles four times since the start of 2024, per an MLB.com report.

Robles, 28, has been on the injured list since crashing into an outfield wall on April 6 at San Francisco.