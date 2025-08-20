Jannik Sinner withdraws from US Open mixed doubles

Jannik Sinner (ITA), left, talks with Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) after retiring from their match during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati on August 18, 2025. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner has opted out of the US Open mixed doubles competition following his retirement from the Cincinnati Open final due to illness, international media reported on Tuesday.

Sinner was going to play alongside Katerina Siniakova in the US Open mixed doubles.

World number one, who is the defending champion of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, retired from the Cincinnati final after falling behind 5-0 to Carlos Alcaraz, as the Italian looked uncomfortable in sweltering conditions on Monday.

Jannik Sinner announced his withdrawal in a post on X, stating that he did not feel well and needed to rest for a couple of days before returning to work.

"Yesterday I didn't feel great and I'm really sorry to disappoint you. Thank you so much to everyone supporting me on-site and from home, your support means the world," Sinner posted on X on Tuesday.

"Congrats to @carlosalcaraz and his team, you're having an incredible season and I wish you all the best for what's ahead. Now it's time to rest a couple of days before getting back to work."

The 16 teams reimagined mixed doubles competition, which consists of two days, began on Tuesday, but the official draw and order of play no longer featured the Sinner-Siniakova entry.

The Sinner-Siniakova pair is replaced by Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in the draw; the newly added team will be in action against Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev in the first round.

The main singles draw at the US Open is scheduled to begin on Sunday.