WATCH: BCCI cuts off query on Indo-Pak Asia Cup match during squad announcement

Suryakumar Yadav (L) and Ajit Agarkar chairman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee attend a press conference to announce T20 squad for upcoming Men's Asia Cup, in Mumbai on August 19, 2025. - AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) media manager intervened during a press conference on Tuesday to block a question about the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025.

India are scheduled to face Pakistan on September 14 in the group stage, marking their first meeting since the T20 World Cup 2024.

The press conference, held to announce India’s Asia Cup squad, was attended by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav. When a reporter asked about the team’s approach to the Pakistan fixture, the BCCI media manager promptly interrupted, saying:

“Only questions regarding team selection, please,” the manager stated.

Question duration timing 16:00 regarding India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has been retained as captain, with Shubman Gill making his comeback as vice-captain of the T20I side.

Gill replaces Axar Patel as deputy and is also a strong contender for an opening slot, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the mix for the top order.

The middle and lower-order batting unit features Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, who is expected to keep wickets if Gill and Abhishek open the innings.

India’s squad also includes three allrounders — Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube — providing much-needed balance. The bowling attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, with support from Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana, who also offers depth with the bat.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on the main squad and has been named among the five reserves alongside Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.

Another surprise omission was Shreyas Iyer, despite his outstanding IPL 2025 campaign where he scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175 and guided Punjab Kings to the final.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10, before facing Pakistan on September 14 and concluding the group stage against Oman on September 19.

If both teams progress, they could clash again in the Super Four on September 21 and potentially meet once more in the final on September 28 — setting up the possibility of up to three India-Pakistan contests in the tournament.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar