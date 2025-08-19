Mehidy Hasan Miraz withdraws from Bangladesh T20I squad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivers a ball during a practice session on the eve of the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 15, 2025. - AFP

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has withdrawn from the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, scheduled ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 next month.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials confirmed on Tuesday that Hasan made the decision to miss the series to support his ailing wife.

“Mehidy has taken leave from August 20 to September 4 to support his wife during her illness,” a BCB official said. “As a result, he will not join the skill camp in Sylhet ahead of the series against the Netherlands.”

The 28-year-old had participated in Bangladesh’s fitness camp in Dhaka in preparation for both the Netherlands series and the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9.

Mehidy last played in Bangladesh’s home T20I series against Pakistan.

On Tuesday evening, the Bangladesh squad moved to Sylhet for their preparation camp. The Netherlands team is set to arrive on August 26 and will have three days of training before the series begins.

The three-match T20I series will be played entirely at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, starting on August 30, with the second and third matches scheduled for September 1 and 3.

The Asia Cup 2025 will commence on September 9, with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The Bengal Tigers will face Hong Kong in their opening match of the tournament.

Bangladesh's complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final

Bangladesh Preliminary Squad for Asia Cup 2025 and Netherlands Series:

Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Saif Hassan.