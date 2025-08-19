Aamir Jamal shares cryptic post after being excluded from central contract

Aamer Jamal celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 9, 2024. - AFP

Pakistan Test all-rounder Aamir Jamal has shared a cryptic post on social media after being left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) central contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Jamal, took to Instagram where he uploaded a quoted photo on his story with a caption that read: “Let them understand you, let them talk, Allah knows and when He will speak for you, your silence will become your shield.”

The PCB on Tuesday unveiled the men’s central contracts for the upcoming season, confirming the abolition of Category A and the exclusion of several notable players.

Alongside the 29-year-old, the likes of Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan were also left out of the list.

For 2025-26, the PCB has opted to distribute 30 players across Categories B, C, and D—10 in each bracket—marking a departure from the previous structure.

The pool has been expanded from last year’s 27 to 30, with 12 new names earning contracts, including Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim.

Meanwhile, five players have earned promotions for their consistent performances last season. Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Shadab Khan have all been elevated from Category C to Category B.

Additionally, nine players have retained their spots, with Abdullah Shafique, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Saud Shakeel staying in Category C; Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr in Category D; and Shaheen Shah Afridi continuing in Category B.

The newly announced contracts will run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

The list of centrally contracted players for 2025–26 is as follows:

Category B:

Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category C:

Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Category D:

Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood and Sufyan Moqim.