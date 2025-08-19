Maharaj’s five-for powers South Africa to emphatic win over Australia

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul during the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on August 19, 2025. – AFP

CAIRNS: Keshav Maharaj produced a match-winning spell with his maiden ODI five-wicket haul as South Africa secured a dominant 98-run victory in the opening ODI against Australia on Tuesday.

Defending 296, Maharaj tore through the Australian batting lineup with figures of 5/33, derailing a promising chase that had reached 60 without loss before collapsing to 89 for 6.

Mitchell Marsh offered resistance with a fighting 96-ball 88, but the result was never in doubt once the Proteas’ spinners took control.

Australia’s reply began aggressively, racing to 50 runs in the first five overs.

Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen delivered the first breakthrough, deceiving Travis Head (27) with extra bounce for his maiden ODI wicket. From there, Maharaj took over.

He trapped Marnus Labuschagne lbw with his very first delivery, dismissed Cameron Green with sharp turn, and soon accounted for Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, and ultimately sealed his five-for to leave Australia reeling by the 17th over.

Though Marsh combined with Ben Dwarshius (33 off 52) for a 71-run stand to stall South Africa briefly, the damage had already been done.

Earlier, South Africa’s innings was built around Aiden Markram’s fluent 82 off 81 balls. Promoted to open, Markram shared a 92-run stand with Ryan Rickelton (33) before falling just short of a century.

Captain Temba Bavuma, returning to international cricket after the WTC Final, added stability with 45, while Matthew Breetzke’s 57 helped push the total further. Their 98-run partnership for the third wicket put South Africa firmly in control.

Travis Head provided Australia’s best bowling returns, claiming 4 for 49, including quick strikes to remove Tristan Stubbs and debutant Dewald Brevis in the same over.

However, Wiaan Mulder’s late cameo of 31 from 26 deliveries lifted South Africa to 296 – a target that proved far beyond Australia once Maharaj spun his web.

With this victory, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the series, leaving Australia searching for answers against the Proteas’ spin attack.