Iga Swiatek secures first Cincinnati Open crown

Iga Swiatek (POL) poses for a photo with the Rookwood Cup after defeating Jasmine Paolini (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 18, 2025. — Reuters

World number two Iga Swiatek won her first Cincinnati Open title after defeating the Italian Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in the final at P&G Centre Court on Monday, sending a powerful message ahead of the US Open.

The six-time Grand Slam winner showed great skills from the start and did not drop a set on her way to the title.

Swiatek has now clinched her 11th WTA 1000 crown and her first since last year's Italian Open.

Reflecting on her triumph, Swiatek thanked everyone for helping her become a better player.

"I want to thank my team. I don’t know why I won tournaments that were like the last ones in terms of where I thought I would be playing well," Swiatek said.

"Thank you for forcing me to become a better player and learning how to play on these faster surfaces. I'm shocked and super happy."

Although Paolini started the game with dominance and took a 3-0 lead, the Pole's response with five game points was exceptional.

Following the momentum of the match, Swiatek saved two break points at 4-3 before holding firm to move within one game of the title.

She sealed victory at the first opportunity with a big serve, extending her perfect record against the Italian to 6–0.

Swiatek is also set to team up with Norway's Casper Ruud in the new US Open mixed doubles event.

In the men's event, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz claimed the title after top seed Jannik Sinner retired in the first set.