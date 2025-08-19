India announce 15-member squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

India’s Radha Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket during the first women’s one-dayer against Australia A at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on August 13, 2025. – AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named a power-packed 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which will be hosted in India from September 30.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India for the first time in a World Cup, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy.

The announcement comes alongside the squad named for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, following India’s successful white-ball outing against England. The hosts will open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on the opening day.

The only change between the Australia series squad and the World Cup squad is Amanjot Kaur replacing Satghare. Amanjot is set to make her maiden World Cup appearance.

Established performers like Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh retain their places, while Harleen Deol and Amanjot have been rewarded for their consistency over the past two years.

Shafali Verma, who featured in the T20I series against England but missed the ODI leg, has been left out of the World Cup squad.

Yastika Bhatia, who recently starred for India A in their 2-1 ODI series win against Australia A with scores of 59, 66, and 42, has also been recalled.

Two rising stars — Pratika Rawal and Kranti Gaud — will feature in their maiden World Cup.

Rawal has been in sensational form since her debut last year, scoring 703 runs in just 14 matches, while Gaud impressed on the England tour, notably picking up six wickets in the third ODI to seal a series win for India.

India’s batting looks formidable with Mandhana, Rawal, and Deol at the top, supported by a powerful middle order featuring Rodrigues, skipper Kaur, Ghosh, and Amanjot.

The spin department will be spearheaded by Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana, along with Radha Yadav and leg-spinner Sree Charani, providing a balanced attack for home conditions.

Meanwhile, Renuka Singh’s return from injury strengthens the pace unit that also includes Gaud and Pooja Vastrakar.

This World Cup will mark Harmanpreet Kaur’s fifth appearance in the tournament — and her first as captain.

India squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

India squad for Australia series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana.