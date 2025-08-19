PCB announces Ahmed Daniyal's replacement for Top End T20 Series

Pakistan's Ahmed Daniyal celebrates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain during the second T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on July 22, 2025 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced pacer Mohammad Salman as the replacement for all-rounder Ahmed Daniyal in the ongoing Top End T20 Series in Darwin.

Daniyal, who injured his right thumb while fielding ahead of the tournament, has already missed Pakistan Shaheens’ opening two fixtures against Bangladesh ‘A’ and Perth Scorchers.

Meanwhile, in today’s fixture, Chicago Kingsmen continued their dominant run in the competition with a comprehensive 69-run win over Pakistan Shaheens at the DXC Arena.

Batting first, the Kingsmen piled up a commanding 206-5 in 20 overs, powered by a crucial 102-run stand between Milind Kumar and Tajinder Dhillon.

Milind played a scintillating knock of 74 off 37 balls, laced with eight boundaries and three maximums, while Dhillon contributed 58 from 37 deliveries.

Opener Shayan Jahangir added 30 runs, but the rest of the batting order failed to capitalise.

For the Shaheens, Mohammad Wasim Jr finished with figures of 2-57 from his four overs, while Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In response, Pakistan Shaheens crumbled under pressure, managing only 137-8.

Opener Yasir Khan top-scored with 38 off 32 balls, followed by captain Irfan Khan (24) and Shahid Aziz (24). Wasim Jr (16*) and Ubaid Shah (13*) offered late resistance, but wickets at regular intervals sealed their defeat.

With two wins from four matches, Pakistan Shaheens currently sit third on the points table with four points and a net run rate of 0.832.

Irfan Khan’s men will now aim for a strong comeback in their next encounter against Adelaide Strikers Academy on August 20.