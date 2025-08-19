AHF announces schedule for India-hosted Hockey Asia Cup 2025

An undated picture of India men's hockey team. - IHF

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has officially unveiled the match schedule for the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025, which will take place from August 29 to September 7 in Bihar, India.

Following the withdrawal of Pakistan and Oman, a revised schedule has been released.

Kazakhstan and Bangladesh have been added as replacements.

However, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has not yet issued an official statement regarding the withdrawal.

The prestigious continental championship will not only decide the top team in Asia but will also serve as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium–Netherlands 2026, with the tournament winners securing a direct berth.

The action-packed event will kick off on August 29, with defending champions Korea opening their title defense against Chinese Taipei at 11:00, followed by hosts India taking on China at 15:00 in front of an anticipated electrifying home crowd.

The participating teams have been divided into two pools:

Pool A: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan

Pool B: Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei

After the pool stage, the top teams will progress to the Super4s, culminating in the grand final on September 7, where the champion will lift the Hero Asia Cup Trophy and book Asia’s slot at the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) President Fumio Ogura expressed his excitement for the tournament.

“The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 will bring together the very best of Asian hockey. With World Cup qualification on the line, every match will carry enormous importance," Ogura said.

"We are confident this edition will showcase thrilling competition, inspire millions of fans, and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in Asia,” he added.