India announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

Indian players Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya pictured during the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025. — BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, with Suryakumar Yadav retained as captain and Shubman Gill making a comeback as vice-captain of the T20I side.

Gill, who replaces Axar Patel as deputy, is also set to be a frontrunner for an opening slot, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson being the other options at the top of the order.

The middle and lower-order batting unit features Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, with the latter likely to don the wicketkeeping gloves if Gill and Abhishek open the innings.

India have included three allrounders — Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube — to provide balance, while the bowling attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, supported by Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana, who also adds depth with the bat.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on the main squad and was instead named among the five reserves, alongside Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.

Another surprise omission was Shreyas Iyer, despite his stellar run in IPL 2025 where he scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175 and led Punjab Kings to the final.

Gill, who last served as India’s vice-captain in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2024, had been absent from the shortest format in recent months as India managed his workload in Tests and ODIs.

His return comes on the back of standout performances in India’s Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year and his prolific form in the five-Test series in England, where he topped the run charts and guided India to a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Gill also enjoyed a successful IPL 2025, scoring 650 runs at a strike rate of 155.87 for Gujarat Titans.

The Asia Cup marks India’s first T20I assignment since their home series against England in January.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament will commence on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The competition features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes arch-rivals Pakistan and India, along with UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

India will kick off their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by a much-anticipated encounter with Pakistan on September 14, before concluding the group stage against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal