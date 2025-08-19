Cristian Romero signs contract extension with Hotspur until 2029

An undated picture of Cristian Romero. — Reuters

Cristian Romero put an end to speculation about his future by signing a long-term deal with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

The 28-year-old Argentina international was appointed the club’s new captain earlier this summer following Son Heung-Min’s transfer to MLS side Los Angeles FC, with two years remaining on his previous contract.

According to reports, Romero’s new deal will run until the end of the 2028-29 season. His contract situation had fueled doubts over his future, with Atletico Madrid expressing serious interest throughout the transfer window.

However, the Spurs have now secured one of their most influential players for the foreseeable future. A World Cup and two-time Copa America-winning centre-back, Romero has been a vital figure in Ange Postecoglou’s squad since joining north London in 2021.

His aggressive defending, leadership qualities and commanding presence at the back have made him central to Tottenham’s rebuilding process under the Australian manager.

Speaking about the new deal, club sources highlighted Romero’s importance both on and off the pitch, describing him as a leader for the next generation.

His long-term commitment is seen as a major boost to Spurs’ ambitions of re-establishing themselves as a consistent force in English and European football.

The new contract is also a positive for Spurs’ new boss Thomas Frank, who guided the team to an impressive 3-0 Premier League season-opening victory over Burnley on Saturday.

With Romero now tied to the club until 2029, Tottenham will continue to build their defence around the Argentine as they aim for silverware and a return to Champions League football in the coming seasons.