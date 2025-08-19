British tennis star Kyle Edmund announces retirement

An undated picture of Former British number one Kyle Edmund. — Reuters

Former British number one Kyle Edmund on Monday announced his retirement at the age of 30 after a turbulent few years heavily impacted by injuries.

Edmund reached his career-high ranking of world number 14 in October 2018 following his maiden ATP Tour title win in Antwerp.

That same year, he also made history by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open, becoming only the second Briton since Andy Murray to achieve this milestone in the Open Era.

His second ATP title came at the 2020 New York Open, further cementing his status as one of Britain’s leading tennis players.

However, injuries significantly disrupted his promising career. He underwent knee surgeries in November 2020, March 2021 and May 2022 and also struggled with wrist, abdominal, hip, and foot injuries, all of which hindered his ability to perform at his best.

In a heartfelt social media post, Edmund reflected on his journey and explained that, despite multiple comeback attempts during 2020 and 2021, he was ultimately unable to reach his personal goals.

“To look at the journey and try to break it down as much as possible is hard. It just felt like the right decision considering my injuries in the past,” Edmund wrote.

“Especially around 2020 and 2021, I had three surgeries and spent four or five years trying to come back, experiencing ups and downs along the way. But I was never fully able to get back to my goal and target.

“That was the main reason for my decision. Over the next weeks and months, it will be a good time to reflect, try new things, spend more time at home with family, and truly appreciate the journey I have had in professional tennis,” he concluded.