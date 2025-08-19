Sydney Thunder’s Sam Konstas excited to team up with Shadab Khan in BBL

Hurricanes skipper Matthew Wade embraces Shadab Khan after a wicket in the Men's Big Bash League match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Perth Scorchers at University of Tasmania Stadium, on December 19, 2022, in Launceston, Australia. - AFP

Australia’s top order batter Sam Konstas on Tuesday expressed his excitement about teaming up with Pakistan all rounder Shadab Khan in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.

Konstas recently extended his contract with Sydney Thunder for another four years and said he is eager to deliver top notch performances alongside Shadab.

Speaking about his new deal, Konstas said, "our team will take the field with the best combination this season, and especially with Shadab Khan joining us, I feel we will deliver outstanding performances this year."

Konstas also described the honor of playing alongside some of his childhood heroes.

“I have always watched players like David Warner, Michael Hussey, and Andre Russell play for Thunder from the stands. Now, extending my contract for another four seasons is a very exciting moment for me,” he added.

The young Australian also reflected on his experience batting with Warner last year, calling it a 'fantastic experience.'

The 19-year-old has already made a mark in the BBL, playing five matches for Sydney Thunder. In his debut last December, Konstas set a record by scoring the fastest half-century in the team’s history.

Konstas has already achieved significant milestones in his young career. A member of Australia’s victorious Under-19 World Cup squad, he has also represented the national team in Test cricket. He is yet to make his debut in white-ball cricket.

For the unversed, this will be Shadab’s fourth BBL franchise, having previously represented Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old has played 12 BBL matches so far, claiming 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.