Sweeney powers Tigers past Astros in MLB season opener

Detroit Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney (right) celebrates with catcher Dillon Dingler and first baseman Spencer Torkelson after he hit a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park on Aug 18, 2025. — Reuters

DETROIT: Trey Sweeney blasted a three-run homer, and Jack Flaherty delivered seven dominant innings as the Detroit Tigers cruised to a 10-0 victory over the Houston Astros in the MLB opener at Comerica Park on Monday.

Sweeney had a standout performance, finishing with a homer, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Colt Keith contributed three hits, including a solo home run, while Riley Greene hit a two-run shot and Wenceel Perez added a solo blast. Kerry Carpenter chipped in with a two-run triple as Detroit’s offense erupted.

Flaherty (7-12) was in control throughout, striking out nine while allowing just three hits and one walk in his longest outing of the season. He escaped early trouble in the first inning when Houston loaded the bases but failed to score.

Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti (1-4) gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings. Christian Walker collected two of Houston’s five hits, while Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve set the stage in the first inning but could not capitalise.

Perez broke the scoreless tie in the fourth with a solo homer, becoming the ninth Tigers player to reach double digits in homers this season.

Detroit widened the gap in the fifth as Keith doubled, Carpenter drove in two with a triple, and Greene followed with his 29th homer.

Sweeney added a leadoff triple and later scored in the sixth before capping the night with his three-run homer in the seventh. Keith then hit his second homer, helping Detroit seal a convincing win.