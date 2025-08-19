Davis leads Pirates to win over Blue Jays in MLB clash

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run on a wild pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at PNC Park on Aug 18, 2025. — Reuters

PITTSBURGH: Henry Davis doubled to lead off the seventh inning and eventually scored the go-ahead run as the Pittsburgh Pirates capitalized on Toronto’s sloppy defense to secure a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays in an MLB game at PNC Park on Monday.

Davis advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and crossed home on a wild pitch by reliever Brendon Little, who replaced Yariel Rodriguez (2-1). The Pirates, who had lost seven of their previous nine games, snapped a two-game skid with the victory.

Spencer Horwitz collected two hits, while Alexander Canario and Bryan Reynolds each drove in a run. Davis later added a sacrifice fly in the eighth as Pittsburgh extended its lead after two Toronto errors prolonged the inning.

Jared Triolo drew a walk and came around to score following an errant throw by pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and a wild toss into center field from catcher Tyler Heineman, which also allowed Canario to advance and later score.

The Pirates’ offensive surge backed ace Paul Skenes, who struck out eight and allowed two runs over six innings but did not figure in the decision. Rookie Evan Sisk (1-1) picked up his first career win with a scoreless seventh, while David Bednar closed it out for the save.

Toronto’s Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each recorded an RBI, though Guerrero exited in the fifth with left hamstring tightness after an awkward split at first base.

Manager John Schneider was ejected in the sixth, and tensions flared in the seventh when benches cleared following a verbal exchange between Tommy Pham and Heineman, though no physical altercations occurred.

The series continues Tuesday, with Toronto’s Max Scherzer chasing his 220th career win against Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller.