Shoaib Bashir credits Moeen Ali After match winning ball in Lord’s Test win over India

Bashir says his dismissal of India’s Mohammed Siraj at Lord’s is a moment that will stay with him forever

August 19, 2025
England's Shoaib Bashir (second from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's KL Rahul during the third day of their third Test at The Lord's in London on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England’s young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir said on Tuesday that his dismissal of India’s Mohammed Siraj at Lord’s was a moment he would cherish for life.

Speaking to an interview to British media, Bashir credited former England all-rounder Moeen Ali for inspiring him to trust and bowl the carrom ball. 

“I met Moeen Ali for the first time at Edgbaston and we spoke a lot. Mo encouraged me to bowl the carrom ball. He’s someone I’ve always looked up to and for him to say, ‘Back yourself to do it,’ meant a lot,” Bashir said.

“I bowled it a few times and it came out nicely. I got Siraj out with it, with a really slow ball, only about 43 to 44mph. Since Edgbaston, I’ve been in touch with Mo a fair few times. He’s a legend and someone I look up to massively, especially being an off-spinner in England, which is not an easy job.”

Bashir insisted on returning to the field when England were struggling for a breakthrough late in the final innings.

“We were creating chances but just couldn’t get that wicket. I really wanted to get out there. Stokesy knew and gave me the go ahead when I was on the bench. My left hand felt pretty good when I was bowling. I’m just glad I could make a difference,” he recalled.

Bashir described Root’s fielding support and his own spin effort led to Siraj’s dismissal.

“We got Joe Root to come into silly point to put pressure on Siraj, and I just tried to put as many revs on the ball as I could. Luckily it popped from a length, hit his bat, and went down into the ground. 

He recalled the joy of sealing the win at Lord’s in front of a packed crowd as an unforgettable moment.

"From my angle I couldn’t really see the bail come off; my reaction was based on everyone else’s. That feeling will stay with me forever, at the home of cricket, in front of a packed crowd. It doesn’t get better.”

Bashir also made a small but vital contribution with the bat, adding two runs in a seven run stand with Jofra Archer while enduring pain and facing India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

“It (the injury) happened, I came off the field and went for a scan. I knew it was pretty bad, but I had plenty of painkillers. My first ball from Bumrah was a bouncer and the next was a yorker.

"The vibrations went right up my hands. But I was always going to bat, even if it was only to add five or ten runs. In the grand scheme of things, they might matter,” Bashir concluded.

