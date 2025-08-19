Sam Konstas signs contract extension with Sydney Thunder until 2029

Australia’s Sam Konstas in action during a practice session ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Beckenham on June 6, 2025. — ICC

SYDNEY: The Sydney Thunder announced on Tuesday that Sam Konstas has signed a four year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2028–29 season.

The 19-year-old has already achieved significant milestones in his young career. A member of Australia’s victorious Under-19 World Cup squad, he has also represented the national team in Test cricket.

His BBL debut last summer made headlines when he blasted a 20 ball half century, the fastest in Sydney Thunder’s history, while also becoming the youngest player in competition history to reach the landmark.

Speaking to the media after signing an extension deal, Konstas described the extension as a dream come true and reflected on the opportunity to bat alongside veteran David Warner last season.

“I remember being a fan in the stands watching my heroes like Davey (Warner), Michael Hussey and Andre Russell play for Thunder, so to extend for another four seasons is very exciting,” Konstas said.

“Batting with Davey last season was a great learning opportunity for me because he’s very strategic in the way that he goes about things. I felt like I had a lot of clarity and freedom to play my game.

"We’ve got an exciting group again which now includes Shadab (Khan). I feel like this is the year we’re going to dominate.”

Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland praised the teenager’s rapid development, calling the extension a statement of intent by the club.

“Since I started in this role, it’s been remarkable to watch Sam’s progression. This time last year he hadn’t played a BBL match and to go from that to breaking records on debut.

"His growth across other formats, shows just how far he’s come. This deal is huge in terms of tenure, and we see it as part of a journey that will hopefully make him a Thunder player for life,” Copeland said.

Copeland added that the signing underlined the franchise’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

“This extension not only rewards Sam’s progression and his lifelong love of the club, but also tells our fans that when we have talent, we’re going to do our best to keep them in Thunder colours.

"Bring on the trophy this season, with Sam right there alongside Davey Warner and the boys lifting it up.”