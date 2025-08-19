Australian legend warns India’s Ravindra Jadeja about injury risk

India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half-century on the first day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on July 3, 2025. — AFP

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has issued a caution to Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja over his trademark sword-swirl celebration, warning that it could put unnecessary strain on his rotator cuff.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lee praised Jadeja’s overall cricketing skills but advised him to be mindful of his body.

“The only way I see him getting injured is doing a rotator cuff, with the way he does the sword celebration. I love it. Look after your body, don’t celebrate too hard,” Lee said.

Lee added that Jadeja, even at 36, still has several strong years of cricket left. He described Jadeja as a factory made cricketer, ticking all the boxes needed to succeed at the highest level.

“He does the basics right, he’s got a simple technique, no fuss. He runs in and bowls accurately, bowls the correct line and length when needed, and gets through his overs quickly,” Lee said.

He also highlighted Jadeja’s exceptional fitness, which allows him to cover significant ground on the field and contribute effectively in all departments.

“36 years of age, but the fittest. He covers a lot of ground, and he prides himself on being the fittest. That is probably the reason why he never shies away from those big moments,” Lee added.

Jadeja recently enjoyed a stellar run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, scoring five half-centuries and amassing 516 runs at an average of 86 in the five match series.

The first time he crossed the 500-run mark in a red-ball series. He also took seven wickets, contributing significantly with both bat and ball.