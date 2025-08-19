Key South Africa player ruled out of Australia ODI series

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (second from right) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket against England during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match in St Lucia on June 21, 2024. — ICC

CAIRNS: South Africa on Tuesday dealt a major setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against Australia, with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that the 30-year-old fast bowler has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right ankle following scans conducted in Cairns.

He will remain in Australia to undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas’ medical staff.

“Proteas men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle,” CSA said in a statement.

“He underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff.”

The series began on Tuesday, August 19, at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, where South Africa opted for a pace attack comprising Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, and all rounder Wiaan Mulder in Rabada’s absence. The following matches will be played in Mackay on August 22 and 24.

Rabada had featured in all three matches of the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, taking five wickets as South Africa lost 1–2.

It was his first competitive outing since starring in the Proteas’ historic ICC World Test Championship final triumph against Australia at Lord’s, where he played a pivotal role with match figures of nine wickets.

South Africa squad for Australia series:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen