Brave crush Invincibles to extend winning streak at Women’s Hundred

Southern Brave's Sophie Devine (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Oval Invincibles' Meg Lanning (left) during their The Hundred women's competition match at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on August 18, 2025. — ECB

SOUTHAMPTON: A collective batting and bowling effort helped leaders Southern Brave to thump Oval Invincibles by 89 runs in the 19th match of The Hundred 2025 women’s competition here at The Rose Bowl on Monday.

Put into bat first, the Brave registered a formidable total of 161/6 in their allotted 100 deliveries.

Leading the way for the leaders was South Africa international Laura Wolvaardt, who top-scored with a quickfire 36 off just 19 deliveries, studded with five fours and a six.

She was supported by fellow top-order batters Maia Boucher (34) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (26), while Freya Kemp played a blistering 24-run cameo at the backend.

Phoebe Franklin was the standout bowler for the Invincibles, taking two wickets for 28 runs off her 20 deliveries, while Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marizanne Kapp and Tash Farrant made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 162-run target, the Invincibles’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 72 in 83 balls and thus succumbed to a crushing defeat – their third in the tournament.

Middle-order batter Wellington remained the top-scorer for the Invincibles with an unbeaten 18, while Joanne Gardner, Marizanne Kapp and Lauren Winfield-Hill, who scored 10 each, were the only other batters to amass double figures against a ruthless Brave bowling attack.

Mady Villiers led the bowling charge for the Brave, returning economical bowling figures of 3/17 in her 20 deliveries, while Sophie Devine, Georgia Adams and Lauren Bell chipped in with two each.

For her all-round performance, Devine was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 89-run victory consolidated Southern Brave’s position at the top of the Women’s Hundred 2025 standings as they now have 20 points after five matches with a net run rate of 1.478, while Invincibles remained fifth with eight points in as many games.