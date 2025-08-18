Beau Webster committed to retain Australia selection for Ashes

Australia's Beau Webster celebrates scoring a half-century during the first day of their second Test against West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's on July 3, 2025. — AFP

HOBART: Emerging all-rounder Beau Webster on Monday, expressed his determination to retain his spot in Australia’s lineup for the highly anticipated Ashes series against arch-rivals England, scheduled to commence on November 21.

Webster, who has represented Australia in seven Tests during his budding career thus far, was their top-scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against eventual champions South Africa.

He was retained by Australia for their two-match away series against West Indies, where he accumulated 136 runs with the help of two half-centuries and also picked up four wickets, showcasing his all-round prowess.

But fellow all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been at the top of the order for Australia since the WTC final, is expected to resume bowling, which Webster believes would increase the challenge for him to retain his spot in the lineup.

The 31-year-old, however, urged that he is familiar with facing such challenges throughout his career, but backed himself to represent Australia in all five matches.

“When you're at the top level, you're fighting to hang on to your spot,” Beau Webster told reporters here.

“With all the wonderful cricketers around the country, and especially a guy like Cameron Green, he batted at the top of the order [in the West Indies], and didn't bowl.

“He's obviously going to be back bowling this summer, which is going to put a bit more pressure on my spot at No. 6 as the allrounder. But I welcome it.

“I feel like I've been in this position before a lot in my career,” Webster added. “Where I've got to score runs to either go to the next level or stay on the team. It's certainly not unfamiliar.

“I'm looking forward to once again showing what I can do at [Sheffield] Shield level, and hopefully, be lining up in that first Ashes Test in Perth.

“It's going to be a massive summer. I'm sure the team's going to change a little bit throughout those five Tests. I'm just going to do everything I can to make sure I'm there for all five.”