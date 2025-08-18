Kamaru Usman reveals fighter who could give Chimaev tough time

This collage of photos shows UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev (right) and Kamaru Usman. — X/Instagram

Kamaru Usman, on Monday, revealed the name of the fighter who could be the toughest battle for the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight belt with a commanding victory over South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on Saturday night at the United Centre.

Khamzat earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Chechen-born fighter dominated the South African over five rounds, making it clear to everyone that he did not gas out.

Chimaev is undefeated so far in his career, but many UFC fans believe that Usman came close to beating him.

Pundits also said that if the Usman fight at UFC 294 was five rounds, the Russian would have tasted his first defeat.

Following Khamzat’s victory, Kamaru took to the X and reminded fans how close he was to victory at UFC 294.

Speaking on a podcast, Usman has now named the fighter who could give Khamzat Chimaev a tough time.

“That’s tough to say man. There’s talent right now in that middleweight division, (Anthony) Fluffy Hernandez, I love what he’s doing so far,” Usman said.

“You can see it, when you start to, and that’s what I like about him, when you start to taste success a little bit, you really start to bite down and want more and more, and that’s what we’re seeing from Hernandez, he’s getting better and better each and every time he gets in there. He’s going far, definitely.”

Anthony Hernandez is currently riding on an impressive eight-fight win streak and is rising in the middleweight rankings.

Chimaev is still undefeated since his debut five years ago and extended his record to 15-0 with this victory.