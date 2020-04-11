All foreign players of PSL now feel safe in Pakistan: Mike Atherton

Photo: Twitter

Former England captain Michael Atherton has paid homage to the level of security provided and arrangements made in Pakistan for foreign players of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"It's great to see cricket's return to Pakistan. By now all foreign cricketers are fully aware that they are safe in Pakistan. They had a great time playing PSL matches," he is quoted as saying by Geo News.

Atherton said that Pakistan's decade-long drought following the infamous 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team must have been hard on the Pakistan team too.

"I'm sure it wasn’t easy for Pakistani cricketers to play in the UAE with no crowds while also being away from home," he said.



Meanwhile, Atherton also lauded the perseverance and determination of Prime Minister Imran Khan, recalling how the 1992 World Cup winner had once told him that he would one day win the general elections "and then he did win."

