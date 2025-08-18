Dricus du Plessis’ coach vows to 'destroy' Khamzat Chimaev next time

This collage of photos shows former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (left) and his coach Morne Visser. — AFP/Screengrap

Dricus du Plessis’ coach, Morne Visser, vowed to destroy Khamzat Chimaev next time following UFC 319 defeat, international media reported on Monday.

Chechen-born fighter claimed the UFC middleweight championship with a commanding performance against South Africa’s Du Plessis at UFC 319 on Saturday night at the United Centre.

Khamzat earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Following the fight, Du Plessis’s coach, Visser, has criticised the referee, saying the 'ref should have done better'.

“It’s hard to take a big loss like this on the jaw, but lessons learned. I think we could have done a lot better, but I also think the ref should have done better,” Visser said.

“You know what it’s like when you lose or something doesn’t go your way, you always wanna blame somebody else. But I do think the ref should have made that fight a lot more live or a little bit more live.

“[Chimaev] just did enough… He obviously controlled positions very very well, and he just did enough to keep the ref [from] not letting the fight stand up. But I think when it goes that slow for 20 seconds, first warning, second warning, 5 seconds later, third, 5 seconds later, stand the fight up, man.”

Visser further added that I would fix the problem that we have and come back stronger, and I want to destroy Khamzat next time.

“Instead of spending time preparing for going to another fight camp to prepare for RDR [de Ridder], I would rather spend that time to fix the problem that we’ve got, and then go into a camp,” Visser added.

“So, I won’t just take a fight because fights are available. I want to fix this problem, because we’re going to face Khamzat [again] and I want to destroy him this time.”