SA20 unfazed by BBL’s aim to become second-best league, says Smith

MI Cape Town players celebrate winning SA20 title after beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 8, 2025. — SA20

KARACHI: SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith on Monday, dismissed Big Bash League’s (BBL) aim to become the second-biggest league as a threat to South Africa’s marquee league, insisting that it has stabilised enough after three years.

The SA20, whose all six franchises are owned by the Indian Premier League (IPL) stakeholders, has the second-highest salary cap of USD 2.31 million.

With its fourth edition set to get underway on Boxing Day and a marquee auction scheduled for September 9, its commissioner, Smith, expressed determination in upholding the standards.

"When we started we were built up against the ILT20 and Big Bash and we set ourselves big ambitions upfront," Smith told a cricket news website ahead of the closing of player registration for the auction.

"In the southern hemisphere window we want to dominate and we want to be the biggest league outside the IPL. Three years in, we've set the standard. Every decision we make is around making sure that we uphold those standards.

“I expect there will be a top number of leagues that will elevate themselves in a calendar cycle and that will be the priority for players, investors and fans. Our ambitions are to remain right at the top of that alongside IPL.”

Notably, Smith’s remarks came around two weeks after Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg said that the board would "unashamedly" chase second spot in the list of franchise league cricket in the world.

"It's going to be very hard to chase the IPL, given the scale of cricket in India, but unashamedly, we want to run a league that comes second,” Greenberg had said.

“And to do that we're going to need to make sure that player availability and player salaries are commensurate with everything else that goes on around the world, and there's one thing you need for that, you need money, you need investment. We'd be naive if we weren't asking ourselves these questions and making sure we've got an eye on what's next," he added.