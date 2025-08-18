Daniel Dubois splits with his trainer Don Charles after Usyk's defeat

Daniel Dubois (left) and trainer Don Charles (first from right) ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

British boxer Daniel Dubois separated from his trainer Don Charles following a defeat to undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, international media reported on Monday.

According to reports, the pair have parted ways following a two-year partnership that saw Dubois crowned IBF heavyweight champion.

Charles and Dubois started working with each other in 2023 ahead of his first showdown with Usyk. The Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

Following that defeat, Dubois beat Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua under Charles' guidance.

However, Usyk knocked out Dubois for the second time, this time in the fifth round, to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time in July.

Assistant coach Kieran Farrell revealed Charles was not with Dubois last week, while Sam Jones was appointed as his new manager.

Former world title challenger Paul Smith reflected on the departure of Charles, saying he is surprised by the decision.

"I'm a little bit surprised. I feel that Don Charles is a good trainer, but more importantly, I think he is a good trainer for Daniel Dubois,” Smith said.

"He knows him inside out. The dynamics of that relationship always looked good to me. I'm not involved in that camp, but I feel that was probably the right fit for Daniel with Don Charles.

"He is somebody who is more of a fatherly figure to him. Daniel Dubois is very quiet; he doesn't speak very much, so he needs someone who can take charge."

Tony Sims is reportedly Dubois fourth professional trainer after Charles, Shane McGuigan and Martin Bowers.

Sims has previously led Anthony Joshua to the IBF heavyweight title in 2016 with a victory over Charles Martin.