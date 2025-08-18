Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso says he believes in action rather than talking

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso looks dejected after Club World Club semi-final against PSG at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said on Monday he believes in action rather than making promises ahead of making his debut in La Liga against Osasuna on Tuesday.

Former Bayer Leverkusen coach Alonso was brought to Bernabeu following Italian Carlo Ancelotti’s trophyless season in 2024/25.

In the Club World Cup, Madrid were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in a 4-0 semi-final loss last month, in Alonso’s debut competition.

Talking at the pre-match press conference, Alonso said he does not believe in talking but in doing.

"I'm more about doing than talking," Alonso told reporters.

"Making promises before you act doesn't usually work in football. Just saying it is not going to make it happen. We want to start down that path tomorrow.

"We are really excited and want to bring that energy to the stadium and earn their (the fans') support."

Real Madrid, which struggled in Defence last season, is looking balanced this year.

Alonso has built a defence consisting of England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined from Liverpool, left back Alvaro Carrera from Benfica and centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Dani Carvajal, who is making a comeback following last season's ACL injury, is also included in Real's squad to face Osasuna.

Alonso added that Carvajal's inclusion is a good sign and will help the side.

"It's great competition for the players, and I love that we have two who can play in each position," Alonso said.

"Sometimes I will have to rotate. Carvajal is getting closer and closer to his best, and that's very good for the squad."