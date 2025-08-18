‘One of my best innings’: Abdul Samad on match-winning ton against Renegades

Pakistan Shaheens' Abdul Samad celebrates scoring a century during their Top End T20 Series match against Melbourne Renegades at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on August 18, 2025. — PCB

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens’ top-order batter Abdul Samad on Monday, labelled his match-winning century against Melbourne Renegades in the Top End T20 Series as one of his best knocks in the shortest format.

Samad top-scored for Pakistan Shaheens with an unbeaten 110 off 63 deliveries, studded with six fours and as many sixes, helping the team to a formidable total despite a dismal start, which saw them slip to 2/2 in 1.5 overs.

Following his batting heroics, a collective effort from the bowlers helped the Shaheens to defend 178 runs as they booked the Renegades on a meagre 105 in 19.2 overs.

The right-handed batter was adjudged the Player of the Match for laying the foundation for a thumping victory, which marked Shaheens’ second in the 11-team spectacle.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Samad expressed satisfaction with lifting Pakistan Shaheens to a defendable total and rated his maiden T20 century as one of his best in the shortest format thus far.

“The team was in trouble at the start of the innings. Two down in the first two overs. I know the condition is not that good for batting, and I only tried to play 20 overs and stay in the middle. That’s why the total on the board [was there],” said Samad.

“It was one of my best innings at the highest level. I am very happy and thanks to Almighty Allah,” he added.

Samad also applauded in Shaheens’ bowling unit’s prowess, revealing that he was confident that it would defend a 150-plus total.

“Our team is very good. Balanced side, and we know the strengths. Our bowling is very good, and when I was batting there, I thought that if we score 150-plus runs, we will defend it easily,” Samad concluded.