Ben Shelton reacts to Steve Johnson's daring college tennis claim

This collage of pictures shows American tennis star Ben Shelton (right) and Steve Johnson. — X/Reuters

American tennis star Ben Shelton reacted to Steve Johnson's daring college tennis claim, international media reported on Monday.

Shelton turned pro following a successful college tennis spell from 2020 to 2022 for the Florida Gators. He also helped them to win their maiden team national championship in 2021.

In a recent podcast, former American tennis player Johnson said that if he had faced Shelton in his college days, he would have won.

"I chop him (Shelton) down, no problem. I'm not losing that match. I didn't lose for two years dude," Johnson said.

The 35-year-old used to play for the University of Southern California Trojans in college tennis. In his four years at the University, he helped the Trojans win multiple team titles.

He also won the NCAA Singles event two times and won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American seven times.

However, Johnson added that if the two met in their respective primes at the ATP Tour, Ben Shelton would be the winner.

Johnson said Shelton is already a gun player and has yet to hit his peak.

"Prime Ben Shelton on (the ATP) Tour takes down Steve Johnson prime pretty handily. If we're going to flip the script, we'll go tour here, since Ben hasn't even gotten close to his prime," Johnson added.

Shelton, who is number six in the ATP rankings at the moment, reacted to Steve Johnson’s post on Instagram in the comments, saying he agrees with the former American pro.

"He takes me out for sure," Shelton wrote.