Wayne Rooney urges Amorim to sign Donnarumma

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney urged Ruben Amorim to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), international media reported on Monday.

Donnarumma has recently confirmed his departure from PSG after he was effectively axed from the squad by manager Luis Enrique for the Super Cup match against Crystal Palace.

United are also struggling following the departure of former goalkeeper David de Gea.

Meanwhile, speaking on his YouTube channel, Rooney recalled how United’s defence became threatening following the signing of Edwin van der Sar, who replaced Roy Carroll and Tim Howard.

“I go back to when we had Roy Carroll and Tim Howard in goal. I don’t think there was 100 per cent trust from the defenders in front of those two goalkeepers,” Rooney said.

“But the minute [Edwin] Van der Sar came in and calmed everything down, the defenders trusted him a lot more and you see a better output of performance. And I think that’s where Manchester United are.

“They want that confidence and that trust in the goalkeeper behind them and tell them where to go."

Talking about Donnarumma, Wayne Rooney added that it would be crazy if Manchester United did not go for him.

"Sometimes it can be just having calmness and speaking at the right moments. Onana’s come in. He’s a fantastic keeper - I watched him at Inter Milan and he was brilliant so if they don’t bring in a new goalkeeper you hope he can get back to that,” he added.

“But he certainly didn’t fill us with confidence last season. I think with Donnaruma, he’s 26. He’s one of the best keepers in the world. It would be crazy if Manchester United didn't go for him."

Donnarumma played an instrumental role in PSG's treble-winning campaign last season, helping them to finally win the Champions League for the first time.