Rashid Latif opposes the touted comeback of Sharjeel Khan in the national team.

Former Pakistan captain Rashif Latif has called for legislation on match-fixing, urging the Government of Pakistan to take the matter out of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hands and formally declare the practice a crime.

In an online chat with local reporters in Karachi, Latif said that the PCB, like other boards, is bound to follow the rules laid our by the International Cricket Council, which allows tainted players to play at the highest level after serving their bans.

However, Latif said that in order to eradicate the menace in Pakistan completely, the government needs to make new laws that impose much stricter sanctions on players found guilty.

READ: Not your place to talk about Sharjeel Khan: PCB CEO Wasim Khan admonishes Mohammad Hafeez

The former wicketkeeper suggested that disgraced cricketers should be limited to domestic cricket and not be allowed to represent Pakistan again.

"That was my stance when Mohammad Amir was being rehabilitated and this is my stance now regarding Sharjeel Khan," he said. "I am not in favour of Sharjeel's return to the national fold."

READ: Does dignity not matter at all: Mohammad Hafeez on Sharjeel Khan's return



Imran Khan should legislate on, criminalise match-fixing: Rashid Latif