PFF leaders hold key talks at AFC Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A high-level delegation from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), led by President Syed Mohsen Gilani, visited the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the advancement of football in Pakistan.

The talks focused on enhancing football infrastructure and fostering long-term collaboration, with the AFC reaffirming its commitment to supporting the growth of football in the country.

The PFF delegation included Vice President Zaka Ullah, Acting General Secretary Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, and Director of International Relations & Development Omair Ullah Khan.

The AFC delegation was headed by General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John and included senior officials.

Deputy General Secretary Shin Man Gil, Director of Finance, HR & IT B. Chandra Mohan, Director of Legal Affairs Andrew Mercer, Director of the Commercial Department Andrew Rogers, Head of Football Development Jose Marcelino Z. Carpio, and Senior Manager of the South Asia Unit, MA Division, Sonam Jigmi.

The presence of key AFC officials highlighted the significance of the meeting, which covered crucial aspects of football development, including governance, technical progress, and administrative best practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilani highlighted the importance of the visit and the support received from the AFC.

“The visit reflects the profound all-around support of the AFC under the vision of its President, His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, for the development of football in Pakistan," Gilani said.

He further emphasised the significance of guidance from AFC Secretary General Datuk Seri Windsor John, noting that his leadership continues to contribute to the smooth functioning of the PFF administration.

"We also greatly value the guidance of AFC GS Datuk Seri Windsor John, whose leadership continues to contribute to the smooth functioning of the PFF administration,” he added.