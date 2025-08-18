Cincinnati Open: Swiatek beat Rybakina to set up final against Paolini

Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts after returning a shot against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati on August 17, 2025. — Reuters

Poland’s Iga Swiatek beat Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to set up the Cincinnati Open final against Jasmine Paolini.

Italy's Paolini secured a 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 victory over unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the second semifinal.

Ninth seed Rybakina started the match aggressively, gaining a 5-3 lead in the first set but Swiatek rallied to draw level at 5-5.

From there, the Wimbledon champion never looked back, clinching the opening set when she broke for a second time after a Rybakina backhand attempt came up well short.

Rybakina, who ousted world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal, was broken three times early in the second set by Swiatek who then went 3-1 ahead.

Rybakina showed some resistance but Swiatek was good enough to finish the match successfully.

The Polish tennis player said that it was a tough showdown against Rybakina but she was good enough to play some good quality tennis and book her place in the final.

"That was a tough match. At the beginning the level was pretty crazy, we played so fast that sometimes we couldn't even run to the second ball because we played so fast," Swiatek said.

"But I was there to play with intensity and good quality and I am super happy with the performance. I served much better so for sure it helped and I wouldn't change anything."

On the other hand, in the second semifinal, Paolini made a strong start; however, Russian Kudermetova made a comeback from 5-3 down in the second set to force a decider, which was claimed by the Italian.

Paolini said that after losing the second set, she told herself not to think about what happened and to remain in the present.

"I said to myself after losing the tiebreak that I have to step back on court, be in the present and don't think about what happened," Paolini said.

"I did my best and it did not work in the second set but you have to keep going.

"And that was the key, to forget and go back and fight and stay in the present."

The final of women's singles will be played on August 19.